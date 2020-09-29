Charlottesville’s Ronald McDonald House accepts first new families since March

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Ronald McDonald House (RMH) is once again accepting new families.
The charity has been providing housing to families with children being treated at UVA Children’s Hospital for 40 years.
RMH has been open all throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but back in March it decided not to accept any new families due to the virus.
Now, after going through a formal process with their governing body to make sure they were following all safety protocols, RMH is happy to be able to accept new families again.
Rita Ralston is the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House in Charlottesville. She says that although they have had to make a few changes inside the facility, she says that the families they serve are very understanding.
“Families are still eating in their room, we are not opening the dining room, and the play area is closed, but people understand. People are very understanding, and people are very generous, and we thank them for that,” Ralston said.
Ralston also says although they have been open the entire time, they have not had one case of COVID-19 in the facility.
