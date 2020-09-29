Albemarle Co. ordinance to prevent spread of COVID-19 extended through Nov. 18

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is extending a local ordinance to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Supervisors recently approved Ordinance 20-A(13) to now last through November 18. As a result, the following restrictions will continue to be in place in the county:
- Face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places and in all outdoor public places where 6 feet of physical distancing is not possible.
- Gatherings are restricted to 50 persons, with limited exceptions.
- Indoor occupancy in food establishments, wineries, breweries, and distilleries is limited to 50% of Certificate of Occupancy (CO) capacity, with a 50-person limit for those businesses without a CO limit.
Click here to learn more about Albemarle County’s response to the pandemic.
