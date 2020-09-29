ACPD searching for missing autistic person

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing autistic person.
According to ACPD, Sebastian Vig was last seen on foot leaving Aviano Way around 12;20 p.m. Tuesday, September 29.
Vig is non-verbal and is described as 5′11″, white male, with blonde hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, gray shorts, bracelet on wrist.
Anyone who has seen Sebastian Vig is asked to immidiately call 911.
