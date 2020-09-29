ACPD searching for missing autistic person

** Missing Person Alert **



Sebastian Vig was last seen on foot leaving Aviano Way on 9/29/20 at 12:20p



- 5'11", white male, blonde hair, brown eyes

- Last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, gray shorts, bracelet on wrist

- He is autistic and non-verbal



Call 9-1-1 if you see him pic.twitter.com/tuhvShXWgc