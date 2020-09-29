ACPD named as a state accredited law enforcement agency for the 6th time

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department has earned state accreditation for the sixth time.
ACPD has been accredited for 24 years. That means a thorough audit and review of the department has met the standards set by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission and the Department of Criminal Justice Services.
ACPD Chief Ron Lantz says accreditation ensures the department’s procedures can gain citizen confidence and be responsive to community needs.
“Accreditation increases our agency’s ability to prevent and control crime by ensuring we are providing effective and efficient law enforcement services to the community,” Lantz said in a release Tuesday, September 29.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.