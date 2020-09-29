ACPD: missing autistic person safely located

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a missing autistic person was found safe Tuesday evening after asking for the public’s help to locate him.
According to ACPD, Sebastian Vig was found safe. He was last seen on foot leaving Aviano Way around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, September 29.
Vig is non-verbal and is described as 5′11″, white male, with blonde hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, gray shorts, and a bracelet on his wrist.
