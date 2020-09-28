Virginia lawmakers talk expectations for first Presidential Debate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All eyes will be on Tuesday’s first Presidential debate, including two Virginia incumbent lawmakers running for reelection in November.
The debate hall at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio is readying to welcome President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
Among the topics expected are their records, the supreme court, race, the economy and the pandemic.
Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger says she wants to hear about what the people in Virginia’s 7th district have said they want to hear about, the ongoing pandemic and its effect on the economy, schools, and more.
“I want to hear front and center a focus from these candidates on how they are going to address this aggressively,” Spanberger said.
Senator Mark Warner says he’s looking forward to seeing the candidates' “personalities”.
“In Donald Trump, we know we’re going to get someone who probably will stretch the truth. That’s probably going to pit one side against another. I don’t think we are red vs blue in America. I hope what we see out of Joe Biden is someone that is about building our country back and recognizing that we have a lot more in common than our differences,” Warner said.
The debate starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday and can be watched on NBC29. It will run for 90 minutes with no commercials.
Warner is defending his senate seat against Republican Daniel Gade, and Spanberger is defending her seat against Republican Nick Freitas.
