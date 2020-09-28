UVA’s Zane Zandier & Lavel Davis Jr. earn ACC honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team picked up a big win in its season opener, and the ACC took notice.
UVA defeated Duke 38-20 at Scott Stadium on Saturday.
On Monday, Zane Zandier and Lavel Davis Jr. both earned Player of the Week honors.
Zandier was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week.
The senior had 15 tackles against the Blue Devils.
That’s the most in he’s had in his career, and the most any player has recorded in the ACC this year.
Zandier had two tackles for a loss, and helped the Cavaliers limit Duke to 56-yards rushing, while also forcing seven turnovers.
Lavel Davis Jr. earned two honors on Monday: the ACC Rookie of the Week and the ACC Receiver of the Week.
In the first game of his college career, the 6-foot-7 true freshman had four catches, for a game-high 101-yards, and two touchdowns.
The 101-yards in the most by a UVA player in his first game in program history.
The Cavaliers will be back in action at No. 1 Clemson on Saturday at 8pm.
