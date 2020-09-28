UVA Athletics Reports 22 new COVID-19 cases; None for football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over the last week, there were 1,168 COVID-19 tests administered by the UVA Athletics Department, and 22 came back positive.
None of the positives came from the football team, which hasn’t had a player test positive since entering the bubble in July.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “That might be one of the most impressive things that I’m accomplished, if I can even take credit for it, which I can’t, that they’ve accomplished, in my coaching career. And it could all change tomorrow, right? At least to this point, it’s been miraculous.”
Virginia Athletics Media Release
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia athletics department announced today (Sept. 28) a total of 1,168 COVID-19 tests were administered to UVA student-athletes and staff over the last seven days (Sept. 21-27). Of those, 22 resulted in a positive test (1.8 percent).
Since testing began on UVA student-athletes and staff on July 5, a total of 4,973 tests have been administered with 64 total positives. (1.3 percent).
All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.
The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated until they have been cleared to resume daily sports functions.
Known close contacts of those who test positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions during that time.
During the competition seasons, Virginia athletics teams follow the Atlantic Coast Conference’s testing protocols.
Link to ACC testing protocols:
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.