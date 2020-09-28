Rainy Weather Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a cold front over the Ohio Valley with showers and thunderstorms. Also an area of low pressure over the Southeast. These two weather systems will combine to give us rain and even a rumble of thunder later Tuesday, especially Tuesday night. Rainfall projections of about an inch Tuesday into early Wednesday. The overall flood risk is near and east of I-95. Severe weather potential has shifted well to our southeast.