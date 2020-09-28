Rainy Weather Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a cold front over the Ohio Valley with showers and thunderstorms. Also an area of low pressure over the Southeast. These two weather systems will combine to give us rain and even a rumble of thunder later Tuesday, especially Tuesday night. Rainfall projections of about an inch Tuesday into early Wednesday. The overall flood risk is near and east of I-95. Severe weather potential has shifted well to our southeast.
Rain will exit early Wednesday. A mainly dry cold front arrives on Thursday night with cooler conditions Friday and the weekend. Also dry weather is expected into the start of next week.
Patchy frost possible at dawn over the weekend away from town and mainly for the Shenandoah Valley.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a shower around. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Highs in the 60s for the Shenandoah Valley. Low to mid 70s across central Virginia.
Tuesday night: Rain. Some heavy at times. Thunder also possible. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Early rain exit. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 60s to 70 degrees. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool and dry. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Some 30s away from town and over the Shenandoah Valley where frost is possible.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.