Quickly fitting in; Tony Poljan impresses in debut with UVA Football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tight end Tony Poljan made his debut with the UVA football team on Saturday, when the Cavaliers defeated Duke 38-20 in their season opener.
Standing at 6-foot-7, the graduate transfer from Central Michigan presents a big target for first-year starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
Poljan had four catches for 44-yards, and he’s quickly become a go-to target for the Cavaliers.
“I love Tony," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "As a person, but also as a player. He’s so much fun to be around. He works so hard. We have asked so much of him, with his workload. He’s a strong blocker, with really strong hands, and just an amazing person. It feels like Tony has been in here in our program for five years.”
Poljan says, “In total I’ve been with the team just over three months, but it seems like three years. Since we have had a longer time to practice than normal, due to the virus, that chemistry is there more.”
Virginia will play on the road at No. 1 Clemson on Saturday at 8pm.
