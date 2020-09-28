One dead after minivan, tractor crash in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One person was killed on Monday night after a crash involving a minivan and tractor in Rockingham County.
It happened after 6:00p.m. on Monday night in the area of Cross Keys Road and Port Republic Road.
According to Virginia State Police, there were no other injuries in the collision.
VDOT reported lane closures in the area of Port Republic Road and Cross Keys Road during the crash investigation and cleanup.
This is a developing story. VSP is expected to release updated information Tuesday.
