New website will help locate affordable housing, relief programs in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will soon be a lot easier to find affordable housing across the region.
The Central Virginia Regional Housing Partnership is kick-starting a website in November that will serve as an affordable housing hub.
People will be able to access an affordable housing locator and resource database on the site. People can also search for listings and other rent relief programs based on their income.
“We needed this housing hub that people could search for housing, people could list housing, and people could get information about housing opportunities through programs like Habitat for Humanity, Piedmont Housing Alliance, and more,” Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission Director Chip Boyles said.
Boyles also said TJPDC approved the project even before it got full funding for it due to the enormous need.
