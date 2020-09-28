Historic Orange County Courthouse being readied to go back in service

TOWN OF ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - The old Orange County Courthouse, located in the town of Orange, is being cleaned up and outfitted with new cameras to be able to once again accommodate jury trials.
This is part of a plan mandated by the state that requires all circuit courts to accommodate social distancing. Jury trials are planned to be held in the old courthouse while spectators will watch from the new courthouse through video.
The old courthouse, which was constructed in 1858, has remained mostly empty since the new one opened in 2005.
Aaron Caine, Orange County’s director of public works, says the building just needed a bit of cleaning to get it prepared for operation.
“Basically, we are just doing minor plaster repairs which you can see in the corners here. And then painting the whole interior. Converting and upgrading some of the lighting to LED. Replacing the blinds which are pretty tattered and cleaning the carpets and just doing a though cleaning.” said Caine.
Over the summer the building also had some unrelated work done to its exterior and roof. There is also interest in getting the mechanically powered clock, which dates to the 1920s, fixed and running again.
