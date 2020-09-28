Charlottesville - Albemarle Transit, JAUNT offering rides to the polls for ADA-certified residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For voters who might have a hard time getting to the polls due to disabilities, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) has a solution.
CAT is encouraging voters who qualify to take advantage of JAUNT’s demand-response service for a direct ride to their polling place. The service is available for people who qualify under Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines.
To apply for the ADA certification needed for CAT and JAUNT’s paratransit program, fill out this form, and follow the listed instructions for submitting it.
Those rides could fill up soon, so the organization is urging people to reserve their trips now. You can reserve rides by calling JAUNT’s Poll Reservation Line at (434) 297-2627.
