Baker-Butler Elementary School nationally recognized for closing achievement gaps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Closing the achievement gap between students is critical for school systems everywhere. Now, one Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) is being nationally recognized for what it is doing to help kids learn on an equal footing.
“We’ve worked hard for a number of years to really help our kids develop their potential and to be recognized in this way is pretty amazing,” Beth Roesch, a teacher with Baker-Butler Elementary School, said.
Baker-Butler is the first school in Virginia to be named a National Blue Ribbon school for closing the achievement gap between student population, English learners, special education students, and students coming from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
“We really try to make sure that every kid who comes in this classroom are celebrated as a person outside of the classroom,” Roesch said,
According to the Virginia Department of Education, 53 schools in the state met the criteria for the Blue Ribbon Program’s Exemplary Award for Closing Achievement Gaps, but only four schools this year received this award.
“Baker-Butler was able to end predicted values around how kids might achieve,” Baker-Butler Elementary School Principal Seth Kennard said.
Over the past five yeas, the achievement gap between Black and white students decreased from 40 to 13 percentage points.
“We were able to actually reduce the achievement gap and silver membership groups by up to 30%, and some were actually eliminated while maintaining really high instructional standards, and having our overall student participation rate and achievement rates continue to rise,” Kennard said.
Steve Saunders, the school’s former principal, says it wasn’t easy getting here.
“It’s difficult, it’s challenging, but it’s possible. So the award recognizes the fact that this is work that can be done and it should be done. Baker-Butler has shown that it can be done,” Saunders said.
Even though school is virtual, Roesch and others are committed to continuing to help reduce the gap no matter where students are learning from.
“What I want is for every kid to come into the classroom and when they leave it, want to come back again the next day and want to see themselves as somebody who is a lifelong learner who has something to give back to this world,” Roesch said.
