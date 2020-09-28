AM fog, pm warmth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southerly flow is delivering a mild and foggy start to our day. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected Today. An isolated shower is also possible. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front and a wave of low pressure is heading our way. Periods of rain are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of the rain will be steady at times. 1″-2″ of rain is expected. Skies will clear Thursday, and temperatures will gradually begin to cool in time for the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !