AM fog, pm warmth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southerly flow is delivering a mild and foggy start to our day. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected Today. An isolated shower is also possible. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front and a wave of low pressure is heading our way. Periods of rain are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of the rain will be steady at times. 1″-2″ of rain is expected. Skies will clear Thursday, and temperatures will gradually begin to cool in time for the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds and sunshine, stray shower, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray showers, Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.