AM fog, pm warmth

Late week chills

By David Rogers | September 28, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 7:47 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southerly flow is delivering a mild and foggy start to our day. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected Today. An isolated shower is also possible. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front and a wave of low pressure is heading our way. Periods of rain are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of the rain will be steady at times. 1″-2″ of rain is expected. Skies will clear Thursday, and temperatures will gradually begin to cool in time for the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds and sunshine, stray shower, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray showers, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

