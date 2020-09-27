Virginia Tech falls from AP Top 25 despite win in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team has fallen out of the Associated Press Top 25.
The Hokies beat NC State 45-24 in their season opener on Saturday, but have dropped out of the poll, after being ranked #20 in each of the last two weeks.
Schools from the Big Ten and Pac-12 were added back into the rankings this week, and there were a number of adjustments by voters.
Tech did receive the most votes of any team not in the Top 25, with 195, and they are just one vote behind #25 Memphis.
UVA is also in the Others Receiving Votes category, with 12 votes.
The Cavaliers beat Duke 38-20 in their season opener on Saturday at Scott Stadium.
