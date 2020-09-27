UVA field hockey tops Wake Forest 1-0 in ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia field hockey team scored late to beat Wake Forest 1-0 in its ACC opener on Sunday at Turf Field.
Sophomore striker Laura Janssen tallied the goal off a pass from sophomore midfielder Adele Iacobucci with 3:10 remaining in regulation.
“All I knew was I had to get it in the circle," says Iacobucci. "We didn’t have much time. It was the 4th quarter. We had to get something in, whether it was pretty or not. Luckily it found Laura, and she got it in the goal, and it was really, really good.”
Head coach Michele Madison says, "They came to play. They found a way to dig deep. Back-to-back games are tough. Our strategy was to try and use as many people as possible, to share the load, possess the ball, and take the opportunities to go forward when we could.”
UVA lost 2-1 against Wake Forest in its season opener on Saturday, but that game did not count towards the conference standings.
Sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen made three saves, and picked up her first career win.
Virginia (1-1, 1-0 ACC) will be back in action at home against Syracuse on Friday.
