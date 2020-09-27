Tracking Next Weather Makers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Quiet weather will continue overnight and Monday. Some patchy fog will form by dawn. It doesn’t look like it will be as widespread at it was Sunday morning. Temperatures will also a little milder to start Monday.
A southerly breeze will keep the relative humidity higher and highs temperatures at or above average Monday afternoon. Isolated showers are also possible through Monday night.
Tracking a strong cold front over the Ohio Valley and weather disturbances coming up from the south Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect showers, downpours and even a thunderstorm. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out later Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rainfall projections of at least an inch for much of the region Tuesday through Wednesday. The heaviest rain looks to fall near and east of I-95. That’s where flooding would be most likely at this time.
Turning drier on Thursday. A reinforcing cold front will arrive Friday and they may cause a brief shower to form.
Dry and cooler for the first weekend of October.
Sunday overnight: Mostly cloudy, mild and pleasant. Patchy fog by dawn. Lows in the low to mid 60s. A few upper 50s where the sky clears longer.
Monday: Clouds and hazy breaks of sun. Warm and humid. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Stray shower around.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Mild with lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm developing. Isolated severe weather possible later in the day and night. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Wednesday: Rainy. Highs in the cooler 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Drying with some sun breaking out. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Shower possible with another cold front. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and dry. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows lower 40s. Some 30s possible with patchy frost at dawn over the open country-side.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.