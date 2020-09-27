No. 20 Virginia Tech dominates NC State 45-24 in season opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVIR) - Despite playing most of the game with its third-string quarterback, the #20 Virginia Tech football team dominated NC State 45-24 in its season opener on Saturday.
Hokies starting QB Hendon Hooker was unavailable to play due to quarantine, so backup Braxton Burmeister got the start.
However, the transfer from Oregon suffered a hand injury in the 1st half, which opened the door for sophomore Quincey Patterson II.
Patterson completed 4-of-6 passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and also carried the ball ten times for 47 yards and a score.
The Hokies rushed for 314 yards on 41 carries as a team, including a game-high 104 yards by Khalil Herbert.
Virginia Tech played the game without 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries.
Tech returns to action at Duke on Saturday.
