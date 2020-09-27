Mild Couple Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak on shore flow from the Atlantic has locked in low clouds and fog for Sunday morning. Fog will lift mid to late morning.
The wind will turn more southerly this afternoon. Breaking the clouds and boosting temperature to the upper 70s to 80 degrees. If clouds hold longer, then the temperature will be lower.
A more humid and south breeze may cause a spotty shower to form Monday afternoon and night. Temperatures remaining above average for one more day.
Tracking a series of cold fronts and weather disturbances due over the region during the Tuesday, Wednesday and Wednesday night time frame. At this time, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall near and east of I-95. Rainfall projections for our area range from .50″ to 1.5″.
Canadian high pressure will arrive later Thursday and last into the first weekend of October. Expect cooler and dry weather conditions. Although another cold front may cause a shower to form Thursday night or early Friday.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Patchy fog late. Lows lower 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Spotty showers possible in the afternoon and overnight. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorm developing. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out Tuesday evening or night. Highs upper 70s. Lows near 60.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunder possible. High near 70. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Drying and breezy. Highs near 70. Becoming mostly sunny. Lows upper 40s.
Friday and Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. 30s possible by dawn next weekend over the Shenandoah Valley.
