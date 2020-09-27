Festy Music Series working to make concert-going safe and convenient

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Festy outdoor music series is bringing live concerts back to the Albemarle area while keeping concert-goers safe.
The series will be outdoors at Chisholm Vineyards and host nationally known artists from the Charlottesville and Albemarle area. Concert-goers will be seated in their own section and can buy tickets in pairs of two, four or six for each “box." Each box has a QR code attendees can use to order food and merchandise and have it hand-delivered to them at their seat.
Festy creator Michael Allenby says the changes to the series may actually make the concert-going experience more enjoyable.
“We have no lines at the event, we can deliver the service directly to you, and its one band at a time and everyone gets their own VIP experience," Allenby said.
Some shows planned for October have already sold out. The series is expected to continue throughout the rest of the year.
