Blue Ridge Mountain Maze opens in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new corn maze is open in Nelson County, just in time for the start of fall.
Kate Knott, one of the co-owners of the Blue Ridge Mountain Maze, says this is a great way to get people of all ages out of the house for some safe, fall fun.
“In this time we’re in we feel really confident that it’s a great place for families to be where they can safely be outside," Knott said. “Kids can run around like they used to and its proving to be that.”
Knott has been operating corn mazes for 21 years and this is the first time she’s opened one in Nelson County, where she lives. The maze also features a pumpkin slingshot, slides, farm animals, and food.
