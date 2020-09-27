‘Best-Kept Secret’ Lavel Davis Jr. leads UVA wide receivers in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team had a big surprise in store for Duke in its 38-20 win in the season opener on Saturday at Scott Stadium.
“It was one of our best-kept secrets," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "It’s hard to hide 6-7, for about 12 weeks in practice.”
Six-seven is 6-foot-7 true freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr.
In the first game of his college career, Davis made four catches for a game-high 101-yards and two touchdowns.
Both of the TD’s were highlight plays.
For the 1st, he skied over a defender to make the catch.
In the 2nd, the 210-pound freshman ran over three would-be tacklers on his way to the endzone.
Mendenhall says, “The same plays that he made tonight, he’s been making against us almost every day. He wasn’t highly recruited. Was kind of viewed as a project. But we loved him from the very beginning, and we see a really bright future for him.”
Sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong says, “If you’re throwing it up to the endzone, it’s a touchdown, if he comes down with it. He’s 6-foot-7, huge target. I’m really proud of what he’s done already, and I think he’s gonna be a great player.”
Virginia (1-0, 1-0 ACC) will be back on the field on Saturday, as they travel to face top-ranked Clemson in Death Valley.
