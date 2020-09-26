Milder Sunday and Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak easterly wind from the Atlantic has locked in clouds east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Watch for areas of thick fog to form overnight into early Sunday.
The wind will turn more southerly Sunday afternoon. Breaking the clouds and boosting the temperature to the upper 70s to 80 degrees. If clouds hold longer, then the temperature will be lower.
A more humid and south breeze may cause a spotty shower to form Monday afternoon and night. Temperatures remaining above average for one more day.
Tracking a series of cold fronts and weather disturbances due over the region during the Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday time frame. At this time, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall near and east of I-95. Rainfall projections for our area range from .50″ to 1.5″.
Canadian high pressure will arrive later Thursday and last into the first weekend of October. Expect cooler and dry weather conditions.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Areas of fog forming. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows lower 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Spotty showers possible in the afternoon and overnight. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorm developing. Highs upper 70s. Lows near 60.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain. High near 70. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Rain exits early in the morning. Drying in the afternoon. Highs near 70. Becoming mostly sunny. Lows upper 40s.
Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and dry. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. 30s possible by dawn next weekend over the Shenandoah Valley.
