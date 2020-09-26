First Weekend of Autumn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday will start with cloudy skies and fog, a left over shower. It will turn drier during the afternoon with clouds giving way to some hazy breaks of sun. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Sunday turns warmer and skies brighter with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Early next week, still warm, in advance of a strong cold front and dip in the jet stream over the Mississippi Valley. As this front advances east it will trigger showers and storms mainly Tuesday into Wednesday. With showers possible into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Pending the timing of the front. Turning much cooler, with a push of Autumn air for the end of next week, just in time to start October.
Saturday: A cloudy morning with showers and drizzle. Improving in the afternoon. Some breaks of hazy sun possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny, warmer and humid, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows mid 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs lower 80s. A few spotty showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs low 70s. Lows around 60.
Thursday: Showers exit. Becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.