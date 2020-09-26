African American Pastor’s Association and Buffalo Soldiers hold Community Cares Event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The African American Pastor’s Council in partnership with the Buffalo Soldiers held another community cares event to give out needed personal care products to the community.
Members of the community were able to stop by and pick up cleaning supplies as well as personal care items. Dr. Alvin Edwards says these events are important in helping the community during the pandemic.
“It always makes a difference in the lives of people and that’s what’s important to us," Edwards said. “Serving people, and assisting them, and helping them to become the best person they can become.”
The AAPC is hoping to schedule another community care event for the near future.
