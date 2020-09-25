UVA women’s soccer beats VA Tech 1-0 in overtime

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVIR) - Claire Constant headed home the game-winning goal on a corner kick in overtime, and the #11 Virginia women’s soccer team beat Virginia Tech 1-0 on Friday night in Blacksburg.
Constant’s goal came in the 94th minute, off a pass from freshman Lia Godfrey.
UVA had a 15-3 advantage in shots in the non-conference match.
Head coach Steve Swanson says, “We are getting chances and creating opportunities in the attacking end, but just cannot convert. But credit Virginia Tech on the night as they made it difficult for us. We are happy to come out of there with a win and look forward to getting back home next week.”
Virginia (2-1-1, 0-1-1 ACC) will host Pittsburgh on Thursday at Klockner Stadium.
