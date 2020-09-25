UVA to hold follow-up COVID-19 testing at two dorms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will conduct follow-up asymptomatic prevalence testing for COVID-19 at two dorms.
Students living in Hancock residence hall will need to be tested again after 16 cases were identified there. Students who test positive will be moved to isolation housing.
Students living at Balz-Dobie, the first residence hall to see a cluster of cases reported, will be tested again after additional wastewater tests show positive cases there too.
