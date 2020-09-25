UVA senior runner Rohann Asfaw wins Virginia Invite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior runner Rohann Asfaw finished first in the Men’s 8K race on Friday at the Virginia Invite at Panorama Farms.
Despite constant rain throughout the competition, Asfaw crossed the line in a time of 24:03.1, and four of the top-six finishers were UVA runners.
“We had a really good showing today," said Asfaw, after the race. "I heard we got (26) points. I’m really proud of the guys. We really kept together, and finished strong, so I’m proud of them.”
“Those are good people he beat," says director of track & field and cross country/associate athletics director of administration Vin Lananna. "Did a great job. Time is great. It’s a great start.”
Virginia won the overall men’s competition against Wake Forest and North Carolina with a score of 26 points.
In the women’s 5k race, UVA senior Hannah Moran paced the Cavaliers with a time of 17:20.2 to finish third, and the Cavaliers placed second in the team standings.
The Wahoos return to action at the NC State Invitational on October 7th.
