Town of Orange to restart work on Main Street Improvement Project

TOWN OF ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting September 28, the town of Orange will restart work on their Main Street Improvement Project.
Electrical contractors will be on site installing foundations and conduits for the seven planned pedestrian-style streetlights. After that they will begin moving forward with the installation of the curbs and the different colored concrete for the sidewalk.
The project is scheduled to take 90 days from start to finish and will encompass the part of East Main Street between the train tracks crossing and up to including the intersection of East Main, Byrd Street, and May Fray Avenue.
John Cooley, the director of planning and community development for the town of Orange, says they are happy to make the street more pleasant and safer for pedestrians and motorists.
“We are just really excited to get this project underway and we can’t wait to get it completed and hopefully it will create a much nicer and safer environment for the people who live here, the businesses, and the people who are going to visit,” he said.
Due to the construction they will be closing the eastbound lane taking the street down to one lane. Motorists are urged to use caution.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.