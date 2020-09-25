2 staff members at Harrisonburg High School test positive for COVID-19, school to open Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 9/25) — Superintendent Dr. Richards has reported that the school district and the Health Department have identified all students and staff who need to be involved in contact tracing. The school district has determined that it is safe to open Harrisonburg High School on Monday.
Two Harrisonburg High School staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Harrisonburg High School will be closed on Friday, Sept. 25 as contact tracing occurs.
All students who attend in-person learning at Harrisonburg High School will be moved to virtual learning for Friday. The school will provide updates as needed.
Harrisonburg Superintendent Dr. Richards has also confirmed that a student from Skyline Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The student had been meeting for in-person classes.
At this time, the health department has not suggested closing the middle school.
