Senior Alert issued for missing woman with cognitive impairment
By Hannah Smith | September 25, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 9:51 PM

CARROLL Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing woman with a cognitive impairment.

Police said Carol Chandler Deaton, 75, was last seen on Sept. 25 around 2:30 p.m. at her home on Chances Creek Road in Fancy Gap, Virginia.

She is driving a 2011 White Toyota Sienna with Virginia registration 8495PZ. Police said she may be headed to Atlanta, Georgia.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweater vest.

Police said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 728-4146.

