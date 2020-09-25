Season finally ready to begin for UVA football team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will play its first game of the season on Saturday, as the Cavaliers take on Duke at Scott Stadium.
The Blue Devils come into the game with a record of 0-2, with losses against Notre Dame and Boston College.
UVA has won five-straight games against Duke, including a 48-14 triumph against the Blue Devils last season.
Saturday’s game was originally scheduled to be played on November 14th, but was moved up, after UVA’s first four opponents canceled or postponed.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “I really feel like we’ve played the season, and this is the time period between our last game, and getting ready to play our bowl game. We just haven’t played any games yet. But that’s how I feel.”
Virginia and Duke kick off on Saturday at 4pm at Scott Stadium.
