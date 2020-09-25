President Trump Visits Hampton Roads

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - President Donald Trump will be making an appearance at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport Friday, September 25. This visit raises questions as to why the president is making stops in a state that has been increasingly voting Democratic.
Kyle Kondik with the University of Virginia Center for Politics says although Virginia has been leaning blue, the commonwealth isn’t completely out of reach for the Republican incumbent.
“Yes, Virginia is trending towards the Democrats, but it’s also not New Jersey, it’s not New York, it’s not Connecticut, it’s not Massachusetts," Kondik said. "It’s not a super-duper blue state.”
Kondik also says the problem the president faces in Virginia lies in the three main metropolitan areas of Northern Virginia, greater Richmond, and the Hampton Roads.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.