President Trump campaigns in Newport News, as he tries to lure Black and Hispanic voters in two-day swing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVIR) - President Donald Trump is trying to chip away at his Democratic rival’s advantage with Black and Hispanic voters during a two-day campaign swing that is ticking off boxes, both geographically and with key constituencies.
Friday night, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence touched down at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport for a campaign rally. Virginia holds 13 electoral votes.
“We’re going to put a heavy play in for Virginia. Seriously, we’re going to put a heavy play in Virginia. And I think we can win the state,” Trump said.
Trump told the crowd he is going to win the commonwealth on November 3rd, and if Joe Biden wins, that will mean the end of the second amendment.
He called Ralph Northam a “crazy governor” who attacks the right to life and likes to dress up like Michael Jackson, an apparent reference to Northam’s blackface scandal. The rally had a crowd much larger than the 250 allotted under the state’s Coronavirus guidelines.
Trump also said he is extending a moratorium on offshore oil and gas drilling to Virginia, something Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine asked him to do earlier this week.
Earlier Friday, Trump appealed to Hispanic voters in Florida, who could determine the election outcome in a crucial battleground state. He then visited Atlanta for an event on Black economic empowerment. Trump’s campaign has been struggling to make headway against Joe Biden, but believes the president’s support is growing among Latinos, including in Florida.
