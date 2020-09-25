More Rain Tonight. Turning Warmer and Improving During Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Occasional rain takes us through tonight and early Saturday. The remnant rain from former tropical storm Beta, which will move off the Carolina coast by morning. Saturday will start with cloudy skies and fog, a left over shower. It will turn drier by afternoon with clouds giving way to some sun, temperatures in the 70s. Sunday turns much warmer and skies brighter with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Early next week, still warm, in advance of a strong cold front and dip in the jet stream over the Mississippi Valley. As this front advances east it will trigger showers and storms Monday into Tuesday, with showers possible into Wednesday, pending the timing of the front. Turning much cooler, with a push of Autumn air for the end of next week, just in time to start October.
Tonight: Showers, areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday: A cloudy morning with showers and drizzle. Improving in the afternoon. Some breaks of sun. Highs in the 70s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs lower 80s. A few scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Chance of showers. Highs low 70s. Lows around 60.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs mid 60s.
