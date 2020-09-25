More Rain Tonight. Turning Warmer and Improving During Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Occasional rain takes us through tonight and early Saturday. The remnant rain from former tropical storm Beta, which will move off the Carolina coast by morning. Saturday will start with cloudy skies and fog, a left over shower. It will turn drier by afternoon with clouds giving way to some sun, temperatures in the 70s. Sunday turns much warmer and skies brighter with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.