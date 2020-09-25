Governor Northam and first lady test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The governor’s office announced Friday, September 25, that the couple were notified Wednesday that a member of the governor’s official residence staff had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor and first lady received PCR nasal swab tests Thursday afternoon, and both tested positive.
Gov. Northam is said to be experiencing no symptoms, while the first lady is currently experiencing mild symptoms. They will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms.
The governor is reportedly in constant contact with his cabinet and staff and will fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion.
“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Gov. Northam said in a press release Friday. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”
The governor and first lady are working with the Virginia Department of Health and the Richmond Heath Department to trace their close contacts.
