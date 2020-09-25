Depleated Hokies ready to kickoff against NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team will play its season opener on Saturday, as the Hokies take on NC State under the lights at Lane Stadium.
The Wolfpack are 1-0, with a 45-42 victory against Wake Forest last week.
Tech is ranked 20th in the nation, but they won’t be at full strength, as members of the team are still in quarantine for COVID-19.
Head coach Justin Fuente says, “We will not have a full roster. I hope we’re able to play. We’re taking it one day at a time here, and trying to get our guys ready to go.”
The Hokies and Wolfpack kickoff Saturday at eight o’clock in Blacksburg.
