COVID-19 cases increasing among University of Virginia students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recent coronavirus numbers from the University of Virginia show an increase in cases and the majority of people infected are students.
Late Friday, 41 coronavirus cases were reported on UVA’s COVID Tracker. The school is reporting 275 active COVID-19 cases. 265 of those are students.
According to UVA’s COVID Tracker, two people were sent to the hospital on Thursday bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 18.
27% of the quarantine rooms at UVA are occupied and 7% of the isolation rooms are also in use.
UVA officials say they’re constantly monitoring both isolation and quarantine space and are prepared to add additional beds if more space is needed.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.