Clouds and Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta. This weakening storm system will continue to provide a cloudy sky with showers, sprinkles and drizzle through Saturday morning. Most of the rain will fall south of I-64 and Charlottesville. Mostly over Southside Virginia, North and South Carolina.
After a gloomy and damp start to Saturday, it will slowly turn drier later in the afternoon. Along with seasonable temperatures.
The pick day of the weekend will be Sunday. More sunshine and warmer conditions.
Tracking the progress of a stronger cold front to the middle of next week. Forecast models show a cold front arriving mid next week with rain and even a thunderstorm possible. The best chance of rain looks to be next Wednesday and Thursday. Although there’s some differences in timing. Some forecast models bring the front in on Tuesday. While others show next Wednesday into Thursday. The bottom line is the weather will be unsettled mid next week.
Becoming cooler and Drier next Friday and the first weekend of October.
Friday: Overcast with higher elevation fog. Some light rain, sprinkles developing. Most of the rain will be south. Highs in the 60s.
Friday overnight: Areas of fog and showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Saturday: A cloudy morning with showers and drizzle. Improving in the afternoon. Some hazy breaks of sun. Highs in the 70s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs lower 80s. A spotty shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Tacking the progress of a cold front and low pressure area. This would give the region a better risk of rain and thunder. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.