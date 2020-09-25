Charlottesville gyms continuing to operate safely and keep their doors open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been three months since Governor Ralph Northam gave Virginia gyms the green light to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, and many in Charlottesville are doing everything they can to operate safely.
“I think we’ve been able to really pivot and shine during this time in order for people to really see that we are much more than a gym,” Brooks YMCA Vice President Roderick Howard said.
Working out at the YMCA in Charlottesville now looks very different: “We do require all of our members to wear a mask as they enter, as they exit, and as they’re on selected pieces of equipment,” Howard said.
The YMCA reopened on June 5 after closing in the beginning of the pandemic. Members now have to take extra precautions in the facility.
“We ask all of our members to have their masks on for anything other than cardio. We are asking all of our members to sanitize hands, and we’re asking them to maintain social distance,” Howard said.
Even though the Brooks YMCA says it is down 2,000 members since COVID-19, it has been able to remain open thanks to grants and generous donations.
“We were really able to weather the storm compared to some of our counterpart YMCAs,” Howard said.
In downtown Charlottesville, ACAC has been focusing on air quality indoors.
“We have installed an airPHX system in all of our facilities. They are moving the air and making the air cleaner and safer for the members. They are hospital grade," ACAC VP of Marketing and Communications Susan Johnson said.
Before working out, members must answer COVID-19 screening questions and have their temperature checked.
“We want to make sure we’re doing all the right things. We’re wiping down the equipment before and after each use. Members are doing this and our team members are doing this,” Johnson said.
With both gyms seeing major changes in recent months, they believe more members will return.
“We feel confident that people are going to want to come back and be healthy. I think they’re going to miss it,” Johnson said.
Both gyms tell NBC29 they have not had any known coronavirus cases in the facility since reopening and they’re determined to keep it that way.
