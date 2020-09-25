Charlottesville to create mental health crisis task force to aid police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of Charlottesville City Council are ready to create a mental health crisis task force. The task force would be created to help supplement police calls where mental health providers would be more appropriate to respond to deescalate a situation.
Councilperson Lloyd Snook says the task force would be to help the police offload situations that other people can do better.
“This is not specifically an anti-police measure. It’s an effort to help the police do what police do best, and to let mental health professionals perhaps do what they do best,” Snook said.
Snook says the mental health crisis task force committee would probably consist of 10 members ranging from first responders to mental health professional and mental health advocates, and could take some months to create.
