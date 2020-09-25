Charlottesville area restaurants in need of workers ahead of reopening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several restaurants in the Charlottesville area are opening soon and are in need of help.
Shadwell’s, Ivy Provisions, Fry’s Spring Station, and Augusta Kitchen in Fishersville are looking to hire about 50 people as they prepare to reopen in the upcoming weeks.
Almost every job in the restaurant business, from serving to delivering to making coffee, needs to be filled at one of the locations.
Interested applicants can interview in person at all four locations next Tuesday, September 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or apply online.
No former restaurant experience is required.
“We’re really looking for great people to restart the restaurants as they open. Our guests are fantastic at all the locations. Ivy and Fry’s have had wonderful, consistent guests for a long time. Anyone can come in and be successful with our team and training platforms,” said Jim Dost of Food and Beverage Restaurant Management.
Ivy Provisions is planned to open to the public next Thursday, October 1. The other three restaurants will open shortly after.
