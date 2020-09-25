Annual Rivanna River Basin Commission conference goes virtual

“These open conversations that allow everyone to realize, you know what, we are thinking of the same thing. It was great having some Board of Supervisors members like Bea [LaPisto-Kirtley] and Ann [Mallek] say, ‘you know what, maybe we should tackle this at our next meeting.’ It feels great to hear things like that,” Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission Planner & Legislative Aide Dominique Lavorata said.