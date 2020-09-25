Annual Rivanna River Basin Commission conference goes virtual

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Rivanna River Basin Commission held its fifth annual conference virtually Friday, September 25.
Topics covered during the conference included updates on the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Improvement Plan (WIP), a presentation on Best Management Practices for Stormwater Management, and updates on local efforts to improve water quality.
Conference leaders say its important that everyone care about the health of our area water.
“These open conversations that allow everyone to realize, you know what, we are thinking of the same thing. It was great having some Board of Supervisors members like Bea [LaPisto-Kirtley] and Ann [Mallek] say, ‘you know what, maybe we should tackle this at our next meeting.’ It feels great to hear things like that,” Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission Planner & Legislative Aide Dominique Lavorata said.
Other concerns like lack of septic systems and septic system pump outs for underprivileged areas, as well as continued sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus reductions were also discussed.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.