Wason Center poll has Biden leading Trump in Virginia

Democrat Mark Warner, running for a third term in the U.S. Senate, has a lead over Republican challenger Daniel Gade among likely voters (52% to 39%) and very likely voters (52% to 41%), according to the poll. The poll indicates Warner’s lead is built on strong support among the traditional Democratic coalition of women, Black voters, younger voters and college-educated voters, but he also leads among independents and voters 45 and older. Gade has a slight lead among men and white voters and a significant lead among non-college-educated voters.