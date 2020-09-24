Staunton officials deem 2 fires at Habitat for Humanity ReStore to have been intentionally set

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sept. 24 UPDATE: According to Perry Weller, Staunton Fire and Rescue’s deputy chief of community risk reduction, officials have deemed the fires to have been intentionally set.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or the Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office at (540)332-3720.
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sept. 23 UPDATE: Following Tuesday night’s two-alarm fire at Staunton’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore, fire crews were back on scene Wednesday for another two-alarm fire.
Staunton Fire Chief, Scott Garber said crews were on scene Wednesday morning investigating Tuesday night’s fire, when they saw more flames just before 9:15 a.m.
Chief Garber said Wednesday’s fire is being investigated as suspicious and is unrelated to Tuesday’s fire.
Angela Terry, the director of the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity ReStore, said she is disappointed this happened, but they plan to continue serving the community.
“We’re going to be able to relocate to the Waynesboro store for now, and then once we assess the damage here we’ll figure out what needs to be done,” she said.
Lance Barton, the executive director of the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity, said it’s in their DNA to rebuild and that’s what they will do.
“We’re very grateful no one was hurt, and we really appreciate the efforts of fire and rescue,” Barton said.
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sept. 22 ORIGINAL - Staunton Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire that happened Tuesday night at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore along Richmond Road.
Chief Scott Garber tells WHSV that the call came in around 11 p.m. and smoke was visible from outside the building when firefighters arrived on scene.
Garber said crews had the fire out within five to 10 minutes and the rest of the time on scene was spent looking for hidden, small pockets of fire.
“The fire was pretty much contained to a storage room area, but there’s smoke and water damage throughout the building,” said Garber.
Garber confirms no one was in the building at the time of the blaze and that no firefighters were injured while responding.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.
