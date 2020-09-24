Showers Friday and Cooler. Temps Warm This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staying cloudy tonight, a few sprinkles and areas of fog. Some light rain showers on Friday across the region as the remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta tracks well to our south. Rainfall generally under a half inch. The heavier rain across southside Virginia and into the Carolinas. Cloudy skies and a leftover shower Saturday then some partial late day clearing. Temperatures will warm up for this first weekend of Fall. Sunday brighter skies and highs in the low 80s.
Early next week, still warm, in advance of a strong cold front and dip in the jet stream over the Mississippi Valley. As this front advances east it will trigger showers and storms Monday into Tuesday. Turning much cooler, with a push of Autumn air for the middle and end of next week, just in time to start October.
Tonight: Cloudy, few sprinkles or a shower, patchy fog. Low upper 50s.
Friday: Cloudy, showers - generally light. More rain south. Patchy fog. High mid to upper 60s. Low around 60.
Saturday: Early shower and clouds will break to some sun in the afternoon. Highs in the milder upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the warmer lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, milder and humid. Few PM scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs 70s. Lows 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 60s.
