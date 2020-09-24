Showers Friday and Cooler. Temps Warm This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staying cloudy tonight, a few sprinkles and areas of fog. Some light rain showers on Friday across the region as the remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta tracks well to our south. Rainfall generally under a half inch. The heavier rain across southside Virginia and into the Carolinas. Cloudy skies and a leftover shower Saturday then some partial late day clearing. Temperatures will warm up for this first weekend of Fall. Sunday brighter skies and highs in the low 80s.