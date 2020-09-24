Prosecutors discuss best ways to serve amid calls for racial justice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While many in Charlottesville and around the country call for justice, a few Commonwealth’s Attorneys are discussing how they can serve.
Albemarle County’s top prosecutor Jim Hingeley was one of three progressive prosecutors who shared what needs to be done at an event hosted by the TomTom Foundation.
They discussed equity and fighting against racial injustice. Hingeley says part of the work falls on the laws the state legislature passes.
“A lot of the barriers are ones that we struggle with in terms of the legislation that we have in Virginia right now. I’m excited to say that we do have a legislature that’s addressing some of those barriers and making changes,” Hingeley said.
The group also shared how COVID-19 has put into practice some methods of reducing the prison population.
