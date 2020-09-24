Permits suspended at Richmond restaurants for violating COVID-19 safety measures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Health Department has suspended the permits of six city restaurants over COVID-19 concerns.
Officials said Daddy Rabbits along Broad Rock Boulevard had its permit suspended on Sept. 23 for “failure to observe social distancing, the use of congregation areas, and employees failure to wear face coverings while in customer-facing areas.”
The health department suspended four more permits on Sept. 24 for “similar infractions of the Governor’s Executive Order 67.”
These are the locations with suspended permits:
- City Beach, located at 2416 West Cary Street
- La Caverna, located at 5310 Hull Street Rd
- Good Tymes, located at 2030 1/2 Chamberlayne
- Main Stage, located at 112 North 5th Street
- Escapate Lounge & Bar, located at 5735 Hull Street Road
Health officials said permits are suspended when there is “an immediate and acute public health threat, and is effective immediately.”
Owners and operators can request a conference with the health department to discuss the steps needed to get the permit reinstated.
Health directors can also end the suspension at any time if the business indicates that measures will be taken to prevent threats to public health.
Calabash Seafood in Hanover County also had its permit suspended after it violated COVID-19 safety measures.
